Task Force findings to be key in framing sports policies: Fehmida

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza has said that government would take next step only after Task Force finalises its recommendations.

Taking to The News, the IPC Minister said Task Force recommendations would be the key to formulating future sports policies. “Unless and until the Task Force on Sports finalise its recommendations, the Ministry of IPC wouldn’t take any decision on sports front. The Ministry’s future association with Pakistan main sports lies with the recommendations of Task Force that has solely been constituted for the purpose by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

To a question on PHF official’s press conference on Tuesday in which he (PHF official) that participation in FIH Pro League depends on grant from the government, she said all future moves would be dependent on Task Force recommendation. “The PHF can ask for grants from the provinces which now are looking after the Ministry of Sports.”

Only last month, the government of Sindh made the PHF kitty richer by Rs 120 million. Since then the national team only crossed the border by road to participate in the World Cup where the team finished poor 12th.

“The Ministry of IPC has recently written a letter to PHF directing to furnish all the details of teams’ performances during last three to four years. What we want to know is whether the performance in recent past justifies the grant the federal government has doled out to the PHF during last three to four years,” the Minister said.

The News has learnt that federal government alone has given over Rs 450 million grant to PHF during the last three years. This grant is apart from the grants given by the provincial governments, other sports boards, private firms and rental amount the federation receives from the Hockey Club of Pakistan shops and facilities.The Ministry of IPC has also asked Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct special/forensic audit of 14 leading federations including PHF for the last five years.