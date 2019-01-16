Juventus Italian Super Cup title clash today

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus target their first title of 2019 in the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday against a backdrop of controversy and protests over human rights issues and ticket restrictions imposed on female fans by hosts Saudi Arabia.

The one-off match is normally between the reigning Serie A and Italian Cup champions. As Juventus won both trophies last season they will take on AC Milan, the losing Cup finalists, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, in Jeddah.

It will the 10th time the Super Cup final has been played abroad in 31 editions, with the United States, China and Qatar hosting previous matches. But not since the 2002 choice of the Libyan capital Tripoli has there been such heated discussion.

Human rights and other issues have overshadowed the buildup, with Amnesty International urging both teams to shun the match over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Anger was further inflamed when Serie A released information on how to get tickets, saying some category of seats were only available for men and that women could only gain access by buying tickets in “family” areas in the 60,000-seater stadium. Matteo Salvini, Italy’s deputy prime minister, condemned the restrictions as “disgusting”. The head of the Serie A, Gaetano Micciche, defended the decision to play in Saudi Arabia as an historic one.