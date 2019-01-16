Faletau breaks arm

LONDON: Wales No 8 Taulupe Faletau is in doubt for the Six Nations after his club Bath confirmed on Tuesday he had broken his arm for the second time in a matter of months.The 28-year-old Tonga-born star suffered the injury in Saturday’s 18-16 European Champions Cup pool clash victory over Wasps on what was his return from a 13-week absence which saw him miss the November Tests.