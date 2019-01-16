Faletau breaks arm

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Wales No 8 Taulupe Faletau is in doubt for the Six Nations after his club Bath confirmed on Tuesday he had broken his arm for the second time in a matter of months.The 28-year-old Tonga-born star suffered the injury in Saturday’s 18-16 European Champions Cup pool clash victory over Wasps on what was his return from a 13-week absence which saw him miss the November Tests.
LONDON: Wales No 8 Taulupe Faletau is in doubt for the Six Nations after his club Bath confirmed on Tuesday he had broken his arm for the second time in a matter of months.The 28-year-old Tonga-born star suffered the injury in Saturday’s 18-16 European Champions Cup pool clash victory over Wasps on what was his return from a 13-week absence which saw him miss the November Tests.