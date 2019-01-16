Rivalry and revenge as Iran face Iraq today

DUBAI: One of football’s great rivalries takes centre-stage at the Asian Cup on Wednesday when Iran play Iraq still smarting from their controversial exit four years ago.

Iran played most of the classic 2015 quarter-final with 10 men after Mehrdad Pooladi’s hotly disputed first-half dismissal but when it ended 3-3 after extra-time, Iraq edged the penalty shoot-out. Iran’s protest that Iraq yielded an ineligible player was dismissed as Carlos Queiroz’s three-time winners were sent packing from the tournament in Australia. Four years on from their clash in Canberra, Iran forward Saman Ghoddos said memories were still fresh as Team Melli take on Iraq in their final game of Group D. Football is one of the remaining points of contention between Middle East neighbours, who fought a bloody war in the 1980s in which hundreds of thousands of people died. Relations between the two countries have warmed since removal of long-serving Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003, but games between the two are not for faint-hearted. Iran, three-time Asian Cup winners, lead Iraq on goal difference at the top of Group D, with both teams already qualified for next round.

Former Real Madrid and Portugal coach Queiroz, linked with a move to the Colombia national team after the Asian Cup, said his prime concern was maintaining Iran’s perfect start. Iran have not won the Asian title since 1976 but they have been the most impressive so far among the 24 teams in the newly-expanded tournament.