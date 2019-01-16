CM approves Lahore Ring Road Council budget

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over an important meeting of Lahore Ring Road Authority and Lahore Ring Road Council at his office here Tuesday.

The meeting approved budget of Lahore Ring Road Council for the year 2018-19 besides approving the revised budget of 2017-18. The chief minister approved the Southern Loop III project of Lahore Ring Road and the meeting also approved starting the land acquisition for Southern Loop IV project. The meeting decided to upgrade the scale of junior patrolling officers from Grade-9 to Grade-11. The chief minister directed that relevant steps should be taken according to rules. The rationalisation of posts of Lahore Ring Road Authority was approved as well. This would help to save more than Rs45 million.

Usman Buzdar said that Southern Loop III project should be completed through public private partnership mode and added that completion of this project would connect Lahore Ring Road with the Multan Road and people will enjoy best travel facilities due to this project, he added. He directed that technical issues pertaining to the Southern Loop III project should be resolved at the earliest and transparent bidding should be conducted in accordance with relevant rules.

MPs: Provincial ministers and assembly members called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here Tuesday. Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that public service is the only agenda of the PTI government and added that work on the composite roadmap of public welfare has been started.

WCLA: Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) at his office here Tuesday. The meeting decided to expand the scope of Walled City of Lahore Authority to whole of the province.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that Lahore and many other cities enjoy historical importance and they could also promote tourism. The PTI government is working to develop the tourism sector on permanent basis. The restoration of historic buildings, according to their original shape, will help to promote the tourism in the province, he added. The chief minister directed that a committee should be constituted under the chair of chief secretary to expand the scope of WCLA to other cities.