Model claiming Trump secrets to be deported

PATTAYA, Thailand: A Belarusian model who claimed she had proof of Russian efforts to help Donald Trump win office was set to be deported after being convicted on Tuesday nearly a year after her arrest in Thailand for participating in a "sex training course".

Anastasia Vashukevich, known by her pen name Nastya Rybka, has been held with several others since a police raid in the sleazy seaside resort of Pattaya last February.

She had travelled to Thailand after becoming embroiled in a political scandal with Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg Deripaska, a one-time associate of US President Trump’s disgraced former campaign director Paul Manafort.

She set off a scramble for details after promising to reveal "missing puzzle pieces" regarding claims the Kremlin aided Trump’s 2016 election victory. But the material never surfaced and critics dismissed it as a publicity stunt.