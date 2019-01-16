Seoul drops ‘enemy’ reference to North Korea

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SEOUL: Seoul crossed out a reference to nuclear-armed North Korea as its enemy in a defence white paper published on Tuesday, amid rapidly warming ties despite stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
The 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, placing a heavily fortified border across the peninsula and leaving it still technically at war. For years South Korea and the United States have carried out large-scale military drills against potential attacks from the North, while Pyongyang has repeatedly threatened to turn Seoul into a sea of fire.
But ties between the two Koreas have warmed significantly in recent months under the South’s dovish President Moon Jae-in, who has held three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un since taking office in May 2017.
SEOUL: Seoul crossed out a reference to nuclear-armed North Korea as its enemy in a defence white paper published on Tuesday, amid rapidly warming ties despite stalled nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington.
The 1950-53 Korean War ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, placing a heavily fortified border across the peninsula and leaving it still technically at war. For years South Korea and the United States have carried out large-scale military drills against potential attacks from the North, while Pyongyang has repeatedly threatened to turn Seoul into a sea of fire.
But ties between the two Koreas have warmed significantly in recent months under the South’s dovish President Moon Jae-in, who has held three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un since taking office in May 2017.