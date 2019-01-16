JS Bank Collaborates With UFC GYM PAKISTAN

JS Bank, one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions and UFC Gym Pakistan, a global wellness club have entered into an exclusive partnership for promotion of fitness and health within the country. Under the terms of this partnership, JS Bank card holders can avail discounts on

installment plans for life time memberships, tickets of pay-per-view MMA fights, different UFC Gym restaurants and cafes and lucrative deals on their Platinum Cinemas.

An international franchise merging mixed martial arts training with state-of-the-art equipment, UFC has opened its first club in Lahore and expects to open 15 clubs in major locations in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad.

Speaking at the occasion, Umair Nizam Shaikh – Head of Alliances, JS Bank stated, “As one of Pakistan’s most progressive financial institutions, JS Bank has taken the lead in forging such innovative alliances. With the passage of time, we hope to undertake further such partnerships and establish JS Bank Cards as the credit card of choice for the market.”

Shahzad Nawaz – CEO UFC stated, “UFC Gym is an international wellness club which aims to build and supporting the fitness community. Living up to our slogan “Train Different”, we looked for and found a financial partner which has differentiated itself based on its aggressive and business focused approach.”***