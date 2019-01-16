‘It’s a huge opportunity’: Buttler excited for World Cup year

LONDON: England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has said that 2019 will be a huge year for England, who will be hosting the ICC World Cup 2019 as well as the Ashes.

But, while he feels “lucky to be around” at this time in England cricket, Buttler remains wary and does not want to get ahead of himself.“It is a huge opportunity and we all want to play a part in an exciting time for English cricket,” he said.

“It’s a huge year, but for us, it’s a case of focusing on the here and now because we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves. We’re aware of how quickly things can change in cricket and you can come unstuck.

“We’re all in a very fortunate position to potentially play a part in a huge period of time for England cricket. They’re all very romantic ideas but the end product comes from hard work in the years before that and from doing some good stuff now.”Buttler stressed on finding the right “balance”, in a year where England begin with a full tour of the West Indies.

“We don’t want people to be too tired but there’s a fine balance between doing too much and too little. We only have a short career and you want to play as much as you can,” he explained.