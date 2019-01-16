Military courts

Military courts were established in Pakistan to tackle unbridled terrorism that had wreaked havoc in the country.

Had the courts not been established, terrorists would have destroyed our country. On this basis, the importance of these courts can’t be denied.

Lt Col(r) Aizaz Haider

Lahore

*****

This refers to the article ‘Time to end the military courts’ (January 15) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer says that civilian courts should be reformed and military courts should not be extended.

The writer has rightly asserted that the idea of military courts was not morally defensible. But the question is: Have reforms in any sector ever contributed towards the country’s betterment? Also, how long should we wait for meaningful reforms?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad