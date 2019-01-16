close
Wed Jan 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 16, 2019

Military courts

Newspost

January 16, 2019

Military courts were established in Pakistan to tackle unbridled terrorism that had wreaked havoc in the country.

Had the courts not been established, terrorists would have destroyed our country. On this basis, the importance of these courts can’t be denied.

Lt Col(r) Aizaz Haider

Lahore

*****

This refers to the article ‘Time to end the military courts’ (January 15) by Mosharraf Zaidi. The writer says that civilian courts should be reformed and military courts should not be extended.

The writer has rightly asserted that the idea of military courts was not morally defensible. But the question is: Have reforms in any sector ever contributed towards the country’s betterment? Also, how long should we wait for meaningful reforms?

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost