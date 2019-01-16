Waiting...

This refers to the news report ‘Good time round the corner as reforms afoot: PM’ (January 15). Criticism regarding the PTI’s reforms is not without justification. There is enough evidence to support the claim that it doesn’t take more than three months for a thorough diagnosis of the current ground realities in order for a CEO to design a reform agenda, unfurl it and run with its implementation. Those following the reform efforts of the PTI are beginning to feel dismayed since beyond empty rhetoric no concrete reforms plan has been brought to the public. Of course, critics worry, and justifiably so, that if, in close to five months, a plan has not been finalised, the party will take even longer to implement it.

The bad news is that the pathway to economic recovery continues to be a mystery. The government is confused regarding its decision to approach the IMF. The consumer price index is going upward, making even PTI supporters nervous. It is difficult to convince people that things will become better as the reforms are round the corner and economic conditions will soon stabilise. The PTI-led government needs to put things on the fast track since it doesn’t have the luxury of time.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore