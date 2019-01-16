Stocks gain on back of institutional support in oil, fertiliser blue chips

Stocks closed up on Tuesday with support from mutual funds and other financial institutions in blue-chip oil and fertiliser scrips, as offshore drilling for hydrocarbons kicked off and the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decided to abolish customs duty and sales tax on imports of cotton, dealers said.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said, “Stocks closed higher led by oil, banking and fertiliser scrips amid speculation ahead of mini-budget announcements due next week.”

Investor expectations for likely cut in Public Sector Development Programme fund and surge in duties invited mid-session pressure in auto and cement stocks. “Likely reforms in capital gain taxes, taxes on brokerage services, carry forward of capital losses, and higher global crude oil prices played a catalytic role in the positive close at the PSX,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.51 percent or 201.63 points to close at 39,614.18 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.88 percent or 165.73 points to end at 18,969.45 points level.

Of 345 active scrips, 118 moved up, 203 retreated, and 24 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 122.244 billion shares, as compared with the turnover of 115.326 billion shares in the previous session.

Adil Ghaffar, chief executive officer at First Equity Modaraba, said the government was planning to bring in the second money bill to improve revenue collection and to evaluate several measures to look upon excise and federal excise duties.

The ECC took the bold decision to boost exports after abolishing customs duty and sales tax on imports of cotton, he added.

As a result, textile shares remained in green during the session on Tuesday.

Analyst Murtaz Jaffar from Elixir Securities said oil companies recorded appreciable gains with PPL, up 5 percent, and OGDC, up 2.9 percent, as offshore drilling kicked off in Indus G-block. Both the companies hold 25 percent stake each, along with global partners.

Another analyst said Finance Minister Asad Umar’s statement that stock market would hear positive news on January 23, has set the tone for the market. However, some high net worth individuals were keeping on the sidelines till the news materialises.

The 0.2 percent advance tax on buying and selling of shares has been a major issue for stock players. The expected new rate was 0.1 percent, but in a recent meeting the finance minister assured a group of senior brokers that if the volume improved, the government might further reduce the tax rate.

The highest gainers were Wyeth Pakistan Limited, up Rs32.28 to close at Rs1,059.01/share, and Service Industries Limited, up Rs24.50 to finish at Rs839.50/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs200.00 close at Rs8,100.00/share, and Sapphire Textile down Rs52.37 to close at Rs1,247.85/share.

Pakistan Elektron recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 15.347 billion shares. The scrip gained Rs0.33 to close at Rs28.74/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical recording a turnover of 11.416 billion shares, and losing Rs0.62 to end at Rs17.11/share.