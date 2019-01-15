close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Ruling party MPAs to get Rs100m uplift funds each

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led coalition government in Punjab has decided to allocate Rs100 million to each ruling alliance member. The government has also sought proposals for development schemes from the assembly members.

A senior PTI leader told a private TV channel the members had submitted their proposals, but funds could not be released until now due to poor financial situation. He said the PTI had also planned to bring changes to the local government setup, as Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) members were in majority in the municipal corporations and district councils. Earlier, the PTI had always criticised the PML-N government for allocating development funds to the assembly members.

