PPP MPs lament delay in new NFC award

KARACHI: The Opposition legislators in the Sindh Assembly on Monday staged a token walkout from the proceedings of Sindh Assembly as the federal government came under severe criticism from the treasury benches for not giving priority to new National Finance Commission’s award during its first 100 days rule.

The treasury lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party also castigated the PTI-led federal government for “willfully” ignoring the due rights of Sindh fiscal, water, and mineral resources of the country. The PTI Opposition lawmakers said those on the treasury benches asking questions regarding the first 100 days of the federal government’s rule should rather be held accountable for the uninterrupted rule of PPP in Sindh for the last 11 years.

The Sindh Assembly held general discussion for two hours on an adjournment motion of the legislator of PPP Nida Khuhro regarding the indifference of the PTI’s federal government towards the new NFC Award. The general discussion continued in the house till the late evening. Speaking on her adjournment motion, the PPP MPA alleged that the PTI government is exhibiting a non-serious attitude for enhancing the country's fiscal resources. She recalled that it was the PPP-led federal government, which had announced the last 7th NFC award in 2009 and gave due fiscal rights to the provinces. The PPP’s legislator said that instead of slashing the due share of provinces in the NFC Award to benefit to Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the fiscal quota of the centre should be slashed. She said the people of Sindh are also being deprived of their due share in the national resources of natural gas and water.