Career counselling; questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I am your regular column reader. I want to get your assistance to make a decision for my future plans. Can you please tell me how I can further my studies keeping in view my past education i.e. MCom. Your kind guidance would be very helpful for me. (Anjum Rasheed - Tala Gang)

Ans: After careful consideration and looking at your background academic qualification I would suggest that you gain two to three years experience in first place in a related field. I know this is banking and advise to take part in latest banking programmes/courses which are easily available for your promotion. When you will have a reasonable experience you can think about studying a PhD in Finance, Banking or Economics.

Q2: After studying a three-year diploma in electrical engineering with 82% marks I have changed my mind because I think there is no future in this field. I have developed interest in doing BS IT. Please guide me for a good future career which is fruitful for me (Jamal Khan - Charsadda)

Ans: Computer Science and Information Technology are very much relevant to your diploma and studying IT at Bachelors level would be a great top-up. In my opinion, you should think about studying Software Engineering instead of Information Technology as this will give you a much more boost for your career. Relevant Computer Science related subjects can be Networking and Internet Security, Information Security, Cyber Security etc., and these are emerging subject areas. I think you will take a better decision and my advice will be helpful.

Q3: Sir, I want to get guideline for what sort of short courses I should study after my Banking & Finance MBA to enhance my career prospects in future. My degree will be completed in one year. However, I’m very much concerned how to start my professional life. (Shaheen Feroze - Sahiwal)

Ans: An internship (even if it is without salary) in a bank or a financial organisation will be very useful for you in future keeping in view you plans and current degree. An on-hand practical experience will be very valuable than a short course and help you boost your future career prospects.

Q4: I’m studying final year of my Political Science masters. Until now I’m confused about what should I do further? (Naila Kareem - Lahore)

Ans: My suggestion to you is to firstly do CSS after completion of your Political Science masters. However, if you are over age then you should think about taking admission in PhD in same subject. I assure you if you do hard work you will end up with more career opportunities.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).