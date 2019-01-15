Awareness seminar arranged about ice drug

PESHAWAR: The Mardan district police in coordination with the management of the Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC) arranged a seminar on Monday to create awareness among the youth about ice (crystal methamphetamine) and other synthetic drugs.

Dean of the Bacha Khan Medical College, Dr Israr Khan, on the occasion informed the students and other participants about the impacts of the use of ice and other drugs in the society, especially among the youth.

He asked the students to spread the word and create awareness among the general public about how damaging this synthetic drug is. M Muslim Khan, Assistant Professor, Psychiatry also delivered a speech on the harmful effects of ice drug.

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan focused on the violent nature of crimes committed under the influence of ice drug. He added that the desire for a higher dose and arranging money for that result in committing crimes. Sajjad Khan said the drug had widespread socioeconomic effects on entire society.

“The more use of ice lead to paranoid behaviour, delusion, violence and aggression.The user thus becomes dangerous for his family and people in the surrounding. Children and family members are more threatened. The user being paranoid attacks them as they are considered enemies,” said the official.

He informed the students about the efforts of district police in the fight against this menace. “Special operation teams led by senior officers have been constituted after gathering information about peddlers and smugglers. This is followed by investigation and prosecution.