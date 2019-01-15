Mini-budget to increase burden on masses: senator

MARDAN: Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Khanzada Khan on Monday criticised the federal and provincial governments and said that the mini-budget would place more burden on the masses.

Talking to the media, Khanzada said the government had also increased the prices of medicines. He said the people had suffered due to the wrong decisions of the government. Khanzada Khan added that the masses had been troubled by unemployment and price-hike.

BISE: Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Chairman Dr Shaukat Hayat on Monday said that Mardan board had launched several facilities for visitors. Talking to reporters, he said in the past, much of the students’ time was wasted while applying for the Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) and other documents.

He added that the board had now started several facilities through which the candidates could easily get the DMCs and other documents within 10 minutes. He said that deposit of admission and other fees was also a problem for the candidates who used to stand in long queues in front of Allied Bank Limited (ABL), but the board has now signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Bank Limited (UBL) and the students can deposit fees in any UBL branch. He added that students can also deposit their fees through Mobi Cash system.