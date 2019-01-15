Eight militants including Taliban key leader die in Baghlan drone attack

P U L - E - K H U M R I

Ag Xinhua

Afghanistan: Eightmilitants including a key Taliban commander, Qari Assadullah, were confirmed dead as an unmanned plane struck a Taliban hideout in Baghlan-e-Markazi district of northern Afghan Baghlan province on Monday, said Abdul Hadi Jamal, an army spokesman in the northern region "Acting upon intelligence report, the unmanned plane targeted the Taliban hideout in Kokchinar area of Baghlan-e-

Markazi district today morning, killing eight rebels including notorious commander Qari Assadullah on the spot," Jamal told Xinhua Terming Assadullah as an infamous and merciless Taliban commander who had organised subversive activities to kill people, the official said that Assadullah's physical elimination could prove to be a major setback to the Taliban fighters in Baghlan province.