PA empowers speakerto issue production order

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly onMonday unanimously empoweredthe Speaker throughAmendment to Rules of Procedureto issue Production Orderof the MPA.Like the National Assemblyand other provincial assemblies,Punjab AssemblySpeaker has been empoweredto summon the member in custodyto attend a sitting or sittingsof the Assembly.

The PA Speaker was empoweredto issue the ProductionOrder through an Amendmentof Rule 79.Under the fresh rule, that is79-A (1), “the Speaker may, ofhis own motion or on the writtenrequest of a member in custodyon the charge of a nonbailableoffence, summon themember to attend a sitting orsittings of the Assembly, if theSpeaker considers the presenceof such member necessary.

Rule 79-A (2) states that ona Production order under subrule (1), signed by the secretaryor by any other officer authorisedon this behalf, addressedto the government or the authoritywhere the member isheld in the custody, the governmentor such authority shallcause the member in custodyto be produced before the Serjeant-at-Arms, who shall, afterthe conclusion of the sitting,deliver the member, into thecustody of the government orthe authority concerned.”

Motion was moved by LawMinister Basharat Raja andmembers across the divide expressedsupport to it. This isnoteworthy that currently, theOpposition MPA KhawajaSalman Rafique is in the custodyof NAB and under the previousrules, the PA Speakerwasn’t authorised to issue ProductionOrder of the member.

Now with the fresh amendment,it is very much likely thatKhawaja Salman Rafique, thedetained PML-N MPA may getProduction Order and attendthe ongoing and upcoming assemblysessions.

Expressing his gratitude toPunjab Assembly Speaker, Oppositionleader in PA HamzaShahbaz stated that it was verypleasant to see that membersacross the divide had favouredthis amendment. He stated thatthe House comprised of the‘political people’ and it wasnecessary to strengthen and

empower the assembly. Assuring his complete cooperation in any move meant for strengthening parliament, Hamza Shahbaz stated that Opposition would join hands with the government.

Hamza Shahbaz also said that the worldly life was very limited and man is known for his deeds. Addressing the chair, he cited the example of Rescue 1122 and stated this project was initiated by Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and the PML-N continued this legacy adding both sides deserved this credit.

He requested the chair to issue the Production Order of detained PML-N MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique. Saeed Akber Niwani, the senior most MPA of the House who represents the Treasury benches while speaking on the floor of the House termed the day historic.

Lauding Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for playing a true role as the Custodian of the House, Saeed Niwani said the chair had honoured its commitment to strengthen the House and restore its dignity.

He said when the issue related to the Production Order was taken up, he himself studied the Rules of Procedure but there was no law that could permit the PA Speaker to summon a detained MPA. Niwani, who has returned to the Punjab Assembly for 8th term, went on to say that it was necessary to amend the existing rules which had been done.

He appreciated the Speaker for launching a project like Rescue 1122 in his tenure as Punjab Chief Minister and stated that several lives had been secured due to this initiative. He also appreciated the chair seeking the ‘sense of House’ over legislation.

Pervaiz Elahi stated that the entire Punjab Assembly deserved the credit for this development and revealed that Prime Minister Imran Khan himself instructed his party to empower the chair to issue Production Order. He said it was the first step towards the empowerment of Parliament and admitted that without the cooperation of Opposition, it was impossible to move ahead.

PA passes one bill, two made pending Punjab Assembly on Monday passed the Punjab Right to Public Service Bill 2018 with majority vote after all the proposed amendment by Opposition were rejected.

However, two more bills on agenda, including the Punjab Domestic Workers Bill 2018 and the Punjab Prevention of Conflict of Interest Bill 2018 were made pending after the Speaker instructed the Law Minister to ensure proper input of Opposition in them.