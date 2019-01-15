close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

SC decision legally correct: Fawad

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday termed the Supreme Court decision regarding ex-PM and others as legally correct. In reaction to the apex court verdict, the minister in a tweet said, “The SC decision is absolutely correct, as for suspension of Islamabad High Court decision, extra-ordinary reasons are required. This apex court decision, however, will not change the practical situation.” The minister continued that the politics of Nawaz Sharif was over forever. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he noted, was an important political party and they should elect new leadership to head it.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story