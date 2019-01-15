SC decision legally correct: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Monday termed the Supreme Court decision regarding ex-PM and others as legally correct. In reaction to the apex court verdict, the minister in a tweet said, “The SC decision is absolutely correct, as for suspension of Islamabad High Court decision, extra-ordinary reasons are required. This apex court decision, however, will not change the practical situation.” The minister continued that the politics of Nawaz Sharif was over forever. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he noted, was an important political party and they should elect new leadership to head it.