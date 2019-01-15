Great decision by SC: Shahbaz

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday thanked Allah Almighty for the Supreme Court’s verdict of rejecting the appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenging the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision to grant bail to Sharif family in the Avenfield reference.

While reacting to the Supreme Court’s verdict, Shahbaz Sharif said that it was a great decision and he also hopes to get justice in Al-Azizia reference. The opposition leader said his party would consider supporting an extension in military courts if approached by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz expressed joy over the Supreme Court’s decision. “I am thankful to Allah Almighty for today’s decision,” she tweeted on Monday. The former PM’s daughter, however, added that she will celebrate in true sense when her father comes back home. “Insha’Allah true relief& happiness would be when my father comes back home. I have faith in Allah and His infinite Mercy. Thank you all for your prayers &support. –