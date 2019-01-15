close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Tabuk governor meets Sanjrani

National

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday agreed to explore new avenues for investment as such cooperation always play a central role in bringing nations closer and help build a long lasting and mutually beneficial relationship at all levels. To this effect, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani held a meeting with Prince Fahad Bin Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz Governor of Tabuk in Islamabad and exchanged views on matter of mutual interests besides strengthening trade and economic relations. Sanjrani said that Pakistan desired to further strengthen bilateral multi-sector cooperation with Saudi Arabia. He said that Pakistan highly valued its bilateral cordial relations with Saudi Arabia. “We want to further strengthen cooperation through frequent exchanges”, Sanjrani maintained. Chairman Senate said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region, as durable peace was direly needed for sustainable development. The Senate Chairman also recalled his recent visit to Saudi Arabia and said that high level interactions provided an opportunity to discuss important issues including ways and means to further boost bilateral cooperation through investment.

