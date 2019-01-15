Woman killed, 3 hurt in accident

BUREWALA: A woman was killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident near Chak 431/EB on Sunday night. Ghulam Murtaza, Shazia Bibi, Zainab Bibi and Fiza were on their way to their village on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit them. As a result, Shazia Bibi was killed while three others sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. Police have started investigation.