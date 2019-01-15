close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

Resolution for amendment to PA rules to deseat MPA

National

LAHORE: Momna Waheed, a PTI legislator in Punjab Assembly, on Monday submitted a resolution calling for amendment to PA rules for deseating any MPA who does not take oath for three months after being elected. The resolution was submitted in the PA Secretariat and it calls for empowering the House to deseat the MPA who doesn’t take oath for 90 days, so that people of his/her constituency could not be deprived of representation in the elected assembly. Few days ago, she had moved a resolution that demanded deseating of independent MPA Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

