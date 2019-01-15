75,000 doctors registration expired with PMDC, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Sub-Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Monday was astonished to know that the registration of as many as 75,000 doctors across Pakistan had expired and they were yet to apply for renewal.

The sub-committee showed dismay at these figures and said that in order to improve the system it was imperative that all doctors be registered and their degrees investigated. Dr Asad Ashraf recommended that letters must be sent out to all doctors, reminding them of their registrations.

This startling figure was shared during the panel’s meeting here with Senator Dr Ashok Kumar in the chair; others present, included senators Dr Asad Ashraf, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen and Kulsoom Parveen and senior officials of the National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). Talking to The News after the meeting, Senator Dr Ashok, who hails from Lasbela, said that so many health-related issues could be resolved immediately if the PMDC and the DRAP functioned efficiently and its capacity building carried out, if needed. “There is a possibility that good number of doctors, may have fake degrees and previously, somehow, they managed to get themselves registered but now face reluctance to do so, in view of possible verification,” he maintained, insisting the PMDC and DRAP would have to deliver, given the deteriorating healthcare in Pakistan.

The panel was informed that as many as 24 doctors in the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) alone were needed to get their registration renewed and even registration of one of them, was due since 1995 and he was to retire next year. To this, the sub-committee asked the PMDC to remind and intimate all the doctors through an advertisement immediately, whose registration had expired, to apply for renewal and give them a timeline in this connection.

As regards the issue of doctors on deputation, mostly in PIMS, the sub-committee was informed that doctors were still around despite their deputation period had exhausted two years back. “There is a possibility, such doctors may be drawing double salaries without have been granted extension,” the convener said and the panel recommended that the doctors, whose deputation was over, must be sent back to their previous destinations.

The meeting was called to probe issues of registration of doctors with PMDC, fake medical practitioners and the production and sale of substandard medical products. Senator Kulsoom Parveen stressed the need for this forum to ensure that all aspects of healthcare were regulated in the country. She said that it was extremely important that issue of production of spurious medicines be investigated thoroughly to protect precious lives in Pakistan.

Convener Committee, Senator Dr Ashok Kumar directed PMDC to send letters to chief secretaries of all provinces regarding this issue. He also instructed PMDC to place and advertisement in all national dailies urging doctors to renew registrations within fifteen days. Thereafter a report should be submitted to the committee.

While discussing the issue of substandard drugs, the sub-committee was of the view that it was an important issue and must be dealt with stringently as numerous precious lives are at stake due to this matter. The sub-committee was informed that out of 889 factories, 647 are in functioning condition and there are only 22 officers to monitor these.

It was alarming to note that for entire Islamabad Capital Territory, from where three MNAs make their way to the National Assembly, there was only one drug inspector under DRAP while there are as many as 890 medical stores across the federal capital.

The sub-committee was of the view that in order to ensure quality of medication in Pakistan it was imperative that DRAP should establish more labs all over Pakistan to check production of substandard medication. Non-functionality of the lab in Islamabad was strongly criticised. The Committee directed that SOPs are to be developed to improve DRAP’s performance and induct more drug inspectors for this purpose.