7th death anniversary of youngest world microsoft certified professional

FAISALABAD: The district administration Tuesday arranged a programme at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium to pay rich tribute to the youngest World Microsoft Certified Professional Arfa Karim on her seventh death anniversary.

Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar was the chief guest on the occasion. Parents of Arfa Karim –Amjad Karim Randhawa and Samina Amjad Randhawa - educationists and a large number of students participated in the event.

Addressing the ceremony, the DC paid rich tribute to the youngest IT professional Arfa Karim, saying she brought laurels for the country with her biggest achievement on world level at her minor age. The entire nation is proud of her.

He said that the new generation should follow the thoughts and achievements of Arfa Karim and get command over the information technology, which is imperative to compete against the world.

He saluted the parents of Arfa Karim, saying the achievements of their talented daughter would not be forgotten ever. “The best way to pay homage to her is to promote knowledge and technology. Every child of the country should go to school as the development of a country cannot be possible without giving modern education to the new generation,” he added.

The parents of Arfa Karim said that their daughter possessed extraordinary qualities but she left this world without achieving her real goal.

They said that every child of the nation was like Arfa Karim for them and her mission would be completed through the new generation.

They thanked for arranging a graceful function to recall the memories of Arfa Karim. The CEO education and others also paid rich tribute to Arfa Karim. During the seminar, candles were lit in memory of her while cash prizes were also distributed among the students of All Punjab Arfa Karim Speech Competition. Students of different institutions presented speech and tableaus on the life of Arfa Karim.

Rs 1.96b released for education: The Finance department Punjab Monday released Rs 1.96 billion funds for education authorities of the province under Annual Development program.

According to the spokesman for the education department, Rs 127,371 million would be spent in Faisalabad whereas Rs 226.711 million would be spent in Rawalpindi.

Similarly, Rs 117.158 million would be spent in Lahore, Rs 107.55 million in Gujranwala, 103.879 million in Attock, 66.61 million in Sialkot, 66.734 million in Toba Tek Singh, 57.9 million in Jhang, 40.6 million in Sargodha, 29.722 million in Sheikhupura, 20.41 million in Multan, 17.719 million in Gujrat and 12.878 million in Chiniot, he added.