Efforts afoot to make PIA profitable, says chairman

FAISALABAD: A comprehensive strategy has been evolved to make the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) profitable, said Air Marshal Arshad Mehmood Malik, chairman and chief executive officer of the national flag carrier.

In his first public address at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, he said that the short-term plan would ensure smooth functioning of the PIA while the organisation would be revived on a permanent basis within next 3-5 years.

He termed it a daunting challenge to revive the PIA as compared to the establishment of a new airline. “I shall try to accomplish this task with national commitment and service to Pakistan,” he added.

He said that he had visited Turkey to review the revival of Turkish Airlines. Similarly, he has also reviewed the Qatar model and in coming days, he will visit Malaysia and other countries to personally analyse and discuss revival plans of their national airlines.

“The PIA is currently facing a loss of Rs3 billion per month. It has 32 aircraft out of which only six are generating revenue while nine planes, which were in working condition, have been abandoned for the last nine months due to unknown reasons. At least 18,000 workers are at the payroll of the PIA. Although their numbers are in excess as per the prescribed yardstick, they could be utilised by getting more airplanes for future operations,” he added.

He also mentioned seven air routes which are going in a loss, saying this loss-making organisation has 36 offices of the labour unions out of which he could close only 10 offices so far. “I have no link with any political party and only answerable to Pakistan and the Almighty,” he added. He said he will address a press conference in Islamabad on Wednesday (today) to present more statistics about the current situation of the PIA.

To a question, he said that three direct flights from Faisalabad to Jeddah will be launched from February 15 while two separate high-level teams will visit the FCCI next week to review the expansion of existing runway and evaluate its cargo potential.

He also offered the FCCI to purchase a cargo plane to start the first PIA cargo service from Faisalabad.

“Hajj operation is also expected to start within next 3-4 months. It will be a very difficult time for the PIA and we are going to get additional six planes to successfully complete the Hajj operation,” he added.

He assured that all non-profitable routes would be closed and new profitable routes will be started very soon. He said that he had been serving as the chairman Aeronautical Complex Kamra where he manufactured and exported 80 aircraft in the last two years.

Regarding landing facility during the dense fog, he said that this facility was only available at Lahore airport and this system was gifted by Qatar.

Responding to yet another question about direct flights from Faisalabad to China, he said that it was not possible with the present runway, however, he assured that an incentive package could be offered to incentivize the regular customers of PIA.

Earlier in his welcome address, FCCI president Zia Alumdar Hussain said, “Faisalabad is the third biggest city of Pakistan and also comes second in revenue generation.

It has 7,000 members and is serving the business community of Faisalabad for the last 44 years. Although textile is the iconic identification of Faisalabad, it has also well-developed oil, rice, chemical, knitwear and value-added sectors. The textile sector of the city is catering to 55 per cent needs of this country.

Similarly, its contribution to total textile export is around 45 per cent.” He also mentioned the huge potential of air passengers and air cargo, saying foreign airlines are fully exploiting it for their own benefits but PIA has totally ignored it.

Mian M Idrees, former president of the FPCCI, said that small airplanes could be used to tap local potential according to the capacity of its runway.