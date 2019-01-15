Eight criminals arrested

KARACHI: The paramilitary force claimed to have arrested eight suspects during targeted raids in the city. Shahzad Ahmed Lashari, Muneeb, Naeemuddin, Mohammad Sagheer, Waheed, Mohammad Farhan and Shahzad Ali were arrested in Kalri and Korangi. They were said to be involved in number of street crime cases and robberies, according to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers. During a raid in Khokharapar, a suspect, Murtaza, was apprehended for operating a drug den.