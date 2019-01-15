close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
January 15, 2019

35 new dengue cases surfacein Karachi

National

January 15, 2019

KARACHI: At least 35 more dengue fever cases were recorded in Karachi within a week, taking the reported cases toll to 71 since January 1, 2019. According to the weekly report issued by the Prevention and Control Programme for Dengue in Sindh, this year, 74 dengue cases surfaced across the province, of which 71 were in Karachi and three in other parts of the province. In 2018, two people died of dengue in Karachi and a total of 2,088 dengue cases were reported across the province.

