Couple killed by train

BUREWALA: A couple was crushed to death under the wheels of Lahore-bound Fareed Express at Chak 451/EB near PI Link Canal on Monday. Hidayat Ali and his wife Majidan Bibi, residents of Chak 319/EB, were crossing a railway line when suddenly the train arrived and crushed them to death under its wheels. Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the THQ Hospital.
