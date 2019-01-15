Need to bring improvement in lives of people stressed

ISLAMABAD: In a startling disclosure about prevalence of dialysis requirement among 85 percent outdoor patients visiting one hospital in Punjab's district of Bahawalpur out of total 1.38 million, Ministry of Planning Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab said that the reprioritisation of development programme would be done to achieve social sector goals. In a press briefing to a select group of reporters here on Monday, she said that Voluntary National Review (VNR) for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would be ready by June this year as work was underway in consultation with all stakeholders including the provinces for getting the desired goals under SDGs. Pakistan has not yet worked out exact financing requirement attached to achieve the SDGs and it would be really too much ambitious to achieve these goals when the international community was not ready to provide financing for these goals.