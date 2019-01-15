Latest News
Tue January 15, 2019
Tue January 15, 2019
Tue Jan 15, 2019
January 15, 2019
Peshawar
Peshawar
January 15, 2019
Latest News
Exes Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone To Share Screen Space?
Sake Dean Mahomed: Google Doodle Honours Anglo-Indian Author
Indian Temple Trailblazer Beaten By Mother-in-law
PSL 2019 Tickets For UAE Leg Are Available Online
Terror Bid Foiled In Balochistan
‘Bharat’: Salman Khan Gets 10,000 Sq Ft Personal Gym
Ranveer, Deepika Will Not Change Their Surnames Post-marriage
PPP MPAs In Touch With PTI For Formation Of Forward Bloc In Sindh: Fawad
SC Orders Govt, Religious Scholars To Take Measures For Population Control
Priya Prakash’s Bollywood Debut In Hot Waters As Boney Kapoor Takes Legal Action Against Makers Of ‘Sridevi Bungalow’
PM Imran Says Opposition Seeking NRO Through Pressure Tactics
Topstory
Credit for loans goes to army chief: Shahbaz
‘Nil performance’
Veterans want military courts to function
Aleema says made fortune through inherited property, sewing machines
Qatar to be approached for revision in LNG prices
Opinion
Mosharraf Zaidi
Time to end the military courts
Waqar Masood Khan
Elusive economic stability
M Saeed Khalid
Let’s start with humility
Alf Gunvald Nilsen
BJP and the poor
Julia Stein
Green deals
Dr A Q Khan
Exemplary people
Newspost
Uncertain times
Fix the fares
More investments
Traffic gridlocks
Gas prices
Editorial
On compassionate grounds
Cricket defeat
National
Opposition walks out of Sindh PA as PPP legislators lament delay in new NFCAward
SC wraps up suo motu notice on APS tragedy
Poliovirus circulation continues in eight major cities
Justice Khosa recommends bail facility in NAB law
‘Development programme to be reprioritised’
World
Threats over Kurds Turkey spurns Trump
‘Japan must recognise all Kurils as Russian’
Polish mayor dies of stab wounds
Euro MPs back Brexit delay
Students, police clash in Athens
Sports
Olivier guides SA to series sweep of Pakistan
Arthur vows to find cure for batting struggles
De Villiers to play two PSL games in Pakistan
Murray crashes out as Federer, Nadal fight on
National Beach Games to meet international standards: Arif
Business
Withholding tax collection rises 14 percent to Rs1.128 billion
Overseas chamber recommends autonomy for FBR
‘Biometric authentication of bank accounts to help curb money laundering and terrorist financing’
Alternate power policy within two months
Stocks rally on hopes of lax tax regime in supplementary finance bill
Karachi
Crackdown on ‘death centres’ in city on the horizon
DG private schools told to submit last record of approved fee structure
Rs7m looted from currency exchange outlet
Govt to examine feasibility of converting sewage into grey water for parks
Three held for short-term kidnappings
Lahore
CM says faults of 30 years cannot be rectified in months
Four-year old, his mother hit to death in Mughalpura
Cold wave to prevail
Home Dept ordered to decide TLP cases in 3 days
Career counselling; questions and answers
Islamabad
Work on mother & child hospital being activated
APS attack survivor awarded Points of Light Award
Poliovirus circulation continues in 8 major cities
PRCS, NUML to form volunteer force
Six held in theft cases
Peshawar
Governor says tribal districts to get all facilities
Mini-budget to increase burden on masses: senator
Three dead in Mansehra incidents
Teachers of tribal districts oppose merger in KP Education Dept
Quarterly joint report released: 280 complaints about missing persons received last year
