Field Marshal Ayub Khan, Farooq Leghari and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

The Chief Secretary had directed a strict compliance with the directives of the Supreme Court in his meetings with the commissioners for getting vacated the government lands with the coordination of Rangers and police. However, no practical step was taken by commissioners on the instructions of chief secretary. The officiating Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirza Nasir, told the media that all the deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure recovery of government lands.

Meanwhile, according to Forest Conservator, Shaheed Benazirabad, Gul Hassan, the NAB has been notified about the illegal occupation of government forest lands under the purview of department of Revenue and Forest. The NAB has been provided with necessary records, he said.