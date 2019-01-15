close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

No action to recover encroached Benazirabad forests

National

NAWABSHAH: The orders of the Supreme Court for comprehensive action for the retrieval of illegally occupied government forest and other lands in district Shaheed Benazirabad has not been implemented as yet.

According to a survey, out of 71,583 acres of Lakhat Forest, Kishorepur, 25,684 acres, Bachalpur Forest, Kot Dhingano, Nasri Forest are under illegal occupation by influential persons who have constructed over 1,256 houses, dug up 1,259 private tubewells that are used for irrigating fertile lands. Apart from this, 3,477 acres of forest range was extended on lease for agro forestry. Among the forest lands that have been encroached include the famous Pai Forest of district Shaheed Benazirabad, which were frequented for hunting by national and international dignitaries including former presidents

