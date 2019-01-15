Ali Raza Abidi’s murder: Sindh government suspends security company’s licence

KARACHI: The Sindh Home Department on Monday suspended licence of the private security company for negligence in posting guard on security of slain former lawmaker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Ali Raza Abidi, a private news channel reported.

The secretary Sindh Home Department said earlier a show cause notice was issued to the company for committing negligence and the Home Department was not satisfied with its reply in this regard.

“The company failed to provide record of guard’s training and police verification,” the secretary said, adding that the guard was appointed for security of the VIP personality by overlooking the standard operating procedure.

He said an untrained man having out-of-order weapon was appointed for Ali Raza Abidi’s protection. The secretary home department said initially the licence was suspended for 90 days. He directed Martial Security Company to instantly withdraw the security staff from all its customers. The company should first submit a police certificate of security guards to its clients, he added.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down late night on December 25 last year outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.