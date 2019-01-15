close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
Agencies
January 15, 2019

BAP’s Manzoor Kakar wins Senate by-election

Top Story

A
Agencies
January 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Manzoor Ahmed Kakar of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday won the Senate election held on a vacated seat, according to the unofficial and unverified results.

The seat was vacated after the demise of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's legislator Sardar Azam Musakhail. Kakar secured as many as 38 votes while Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Ghulam Nabi Mari was the close second with 23 votes in the polling held at the Balochistan provincial assembly.

The polling was held amid strict security measures taken by police and FC personnel. The BNP-Mengal had threatened to take back it’s support from the PTI-led coalition if it doesn’t support the party in the by-election. Balochistan Assembly has seven members, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has 24 members, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal has 10 members in the provincial house.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story