BAP’s Manzoor Kakar wins Senate by-election

ISLAMABAD: Manzoor Ahmed Kakar of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday won the Senate election held on a vacated seat, according to the unofficial and unverified results.

The seat was vacated after the demise of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party's legislator Sardar Azam Musakhail. Kakar secured as many as 38 votes while Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Ghulam Nabi Mari was the close second with 23 votes in the polling held at the Balochistan provincial assembly.

The polling was held amid strict security measures taken by police and FC personnel. The BNP-Mengal had threatened to take back it’s support from the PTI-led coalition if it doesn’t support the party in the by-election. Balochistan Assembly has seven members, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) has 24 members, and Balochistan National Party-Mengal has 10 members in the provincial house.