Cyclist Saqib upbeat about China Wall expedition

LAHORE: Pakistan has no dearth of brave and talented youngsters in every field. Multan’s 24-year old cyclist Saqib Rehman belongs to this specific class.

Saqib grabbed the global attention in November 2018 when he became the first man of the world to scale 21000 feet high K2 base camp on his mountain bike after a highly dangerous journey of three months.

While talking to ‘The News’, Saqib informed that he intends to ride mountain bike on great China Wall as his next target in June/July 2019. “I’m quite determined to ride cycle on great China Wall and become first Pakistani to do so. Definitely I require sufficient financial support from government and private sector to perform this unprecedented feat,” he added.

To a question about his preparation for the China Wall expedition, Saqib said: “I know riding mountain bike on China Wall will not be an easy job but I am doing hard work to keep myself fit physically and mentally for the great challenge.”

Responding a query, Saqib said: “He faced a lot of difficulties during his cycling journey to K2 base memorial but he managed to surpass all hurdles with the help of Pakistan Army.”Saqib thanked Pakistan Army for extending every kind of facilities during his unique campaign. He dedicated his rare feat to martyrs and ghazis of Pakistan Army. Saqib said he wanted to give the message of peace to the world community through his unique cycling performances. “Pakistanis are peace-loving people and want to resolve all issues through peaceful dialogue,” he stressed.