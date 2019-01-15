Pakistan batsmen need to work on their technique

Pakistan’s batting nightmare on the bouncy and helpful tracks continues with the gap between professional and raw handling of required challenges on such tracks getting widened by each passing series.

Pakistan team’s thrashing by South Africa in three-match series and helplessness of tourists batting lineup to match the home side is yet another awakening call for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), its selectors and the coaches.

It seems that neither Pakistan have learnt anything from the past experiences nor they are willing to learn. Every new series in South Africa and Australia proving even worse for Pakistan team with no apparent cure seems in sight.

Majority of the batsmen who were exposed against well-versed South African bowling attack in the series either don’t know the professional way of handling the short pitch deliveries or were not told and trained that they were to confront with such bowling.

Barring Shan Masood who turned out to be the best of Pakistan batsmen on the series, none other looked serious, comfortable and ready to meet the challenge.

Imamul Haq has already played ten Tests without giving a clue of his abilities for a longer version. The opener, who is one of those lucky faces in the Pakistan cricket who got the opportunity of playing Test without any notable contribution at the four-day domestic cricket, has so far gone without a century during his short but questionable Test exposure.

In six innings he has played on the tour, the opener managed just 149 runs with poor average of around 24 runs per innings. Had he not been the nephew of chief selector he would not have been in the Test squad at first.

The news has already emerged from the PCB Headquarters that Inzamam is heading to South Africa to watch the One-Day series. Before embarking on the tour, he should have come open to media to give the reason of this disaster Test series performance. The limited-over cricket and the Test format need totally opposite handling and no one possibly knows it better than that of Inzamamul Haq. Instead of responsive pitches, you get easy pace tracks in One-Day and T20 cricket. It is in Test matches when batsmen’s flaws and shortcomings come to the fore.

Technically speaking, majority of Pakistan batsmen are not well versed with playing rising and moving deliveries. What we have seen in South Africa in the just-concluded Test series is a usual response of Pakistani batting lineup in such conditions.

No serious efforts have ever been made by the coaches at the junior level to work on the techniques of batsmen. If at all effort was made, those handling the coaching at Under-19 and Under-16 level are not capable of delivering.

Our neighbours India have deputed the best cricketing brains at the junior level. Technically the best of brains Raval Dravid has been given the responsibility by the Indian board to deal with the juniors’ techniques as a result within a short span of four to five years, India has started producing batsmen who are equally good on all tracks. Their recent series triumph in Australia and junior teams’ world and Asian Cup victories has been the result of Dravid’s efforts for his country.

Surprisingly, the PCB has never realised the importance of junior cricket. Never in recent past, the board has deputed the best of brains with juniors and even their junior cricket programme is far from satisfactory.

The result is obvious, we are continuing with the same breed of batsmen, who are somewhat capable of playing on dull, slow tracks but never seem ready and eager for handling the pressure on bouncy and responsive tracks. These batsmen even were seen bowing down under pressure on their favourite tracks in the UAE in recent times.

Hopefully the Pakistan Cricket Board headed by Ehsan Mani would start working on this important but neglected section of our cricket.

Pakistan batting

Tabulated under as player, matches, innings not out, total, best score, average.

Hasan 2 4 3 54 22 54.00

Shadab 1 2 1 52 47* 52.00

Shan 3 6 0 228 65 38.00

Babar 3 6 0 221 72 36.83

Asad 3 6 0 186 88 31.00

Imam 3 6 0 149 57 24.83

Sarfraz 3 6 0 112 56 18.66

Mohammad 2 4 1 30 11 10.00

Azhar Ali 3 6 0 59 36 9.83

Mohammad 3 6 1 49 22* 9.80

Fakhar 2 4 0 32 12 8.00

Faheem 1 2 0 15 15 7.50

Shaheen 2 4 0 21 14 5.25

Yasir 2 4 0 14 5 3.50

Bowling

Tabulated under as player, matches, innings, overs, runs, wickets, best wickets in innings, best bowling in match, average.

Shan 3 2 8.0 25 2 1/6 1/6 12.50

Faheem 1 2 29.0 99 6 3/42 6/99 16.50

Shadab 1 2 21.3 80 4 3/41 4/80 20.00

Amir 3 6 105.4 283 12 4/62 4/86 23.58

Shaheen 2 3 60.1 240 9 4/64 5/117 26.66

Hasan 2 4 65.0 267 6 2/70 3/109 44.50

Abbas 2 4 74.0 231 5 2/44 3/117 46.20

Yasir 2 3 32.4 123 1 1/20 1/44 123.00

South Africa batting

Tabulated under as player, matches, innings not out, total, best score, average.

De Kock 3 4 0 251 129 62.75

Amla 3 6 2 209 71 52.25

Bavuma 3 5 1 172 75 43.00

Markram 3 5 0 201 90 40.20

Du Plessis 2 4 1 106 103 35.33

Elgar 3 6 1 126 50 25.20

Hamza 1 2 0 41 41 20.50

Steyn 3 4 2 38 23 19.00

De Bruyn 3 6 0 112 49 18.66

Rabada 3 4 0 51 21 12.75

Philander 2 3 0 31 16 10.33

Olivier 3 4 2 11 10* 5.50

Maharaj 1 1 0 4 4 4.00

Bowling

Tabulated under as player, matches, innings, overs, runs, wickets, best wickets in innings, best bowling in match, average.

Olivier 3 6 88.0 353 24 6/37 11/96 14.70

Rabada 3 6 86.2 318 17 4/61 6/96 18.70

Philander 2 4 57.0 171 6 3/43 4/84 28.50

Steyn 3 6 94.1 348 12 4/85 7/133 29.00