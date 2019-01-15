Zimbabwe police clash with protesters at fuel rise protests

HARARE: Police fired teargas as angry protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks in Zimbabwe on Monday, after the government more than doubled the price of fuel over the weekend. At least 13 people sustained gunshot wounds during protests against the shock price hike, said one doctors' association. Protesters turned back drivers and blocked buses from carrying passengers in Zimbabwe's two main cities of Harare and Bulawayo.