Tue Jan 15, 2019
January 15, 2019

Lunar eclipse on 20-21 will be last until 2022

World

WASHINGTON: People in North and South America, a large part of Europe and Africa may get a glimpse of a total lunar eclipse overnight from January 20 to 21, the last such event until 2022. For those in Europe and Africa, the total eclipse will unfold shortly before sunrise. For those in North and South America, the eclipse can be viewed at the beginning or in the middle of the night. The full Moon will be in the Earth's shadow from 03:34 GMT to 06:51 GMT.

