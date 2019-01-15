close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
AFP
January 15, 2019

Duchess Meghan expecting baby

World

AFP
January 15, 2019

LONDON: Prince Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex told well-wishers on Monday she was six months pregnant and was expecting her baby at the end of April or beginning of May. Clutching her growing baby bump on a visit in northwestern England, the glamorous former US television actress also said she does not know if she is expecting a boy or a girl. "She said she is six months pregnant and due at the end of April, beginning of May," Kim Thompson, who was among the people the royal couple met with, told media.

