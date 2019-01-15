Spanish police arrest 182 over cockfight

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spanish police said Monday they had arrested 182 people who took part in a “national” cockfighting competition, an ancient sport that continues in some regions despite being banned. Officers seized around 300,000 euros ($344,000) during Saturday’s raid in the southern town of Sangonera La Verde, police said in a statement. In 2011, police arrested around 100 people at a cockfight held in the same spot. Cockfighting sets two roosters — trained to be aggressive and often pumped with steroids — against each other in a ring, often fighting to the death.
MADRID: Spanish police said Monday they had arrested 182 people who took part in a “national” cockfighting competition, an ancient sport that continues in some regions despite being banned. Officers seized around 300,000 euros ($344,000) during Saturday’s raid in the southern town of Sangonera La Verde, police said in a statement. In 2011, police arrested around 100 people at a cockfight held in the same spot. Cockfighting sets two roosters — trained to be aggressive and often pumped with steroids — against each other in a ring, often fighting to the death.