Spanish police arrest 182 over cockfight

MADRID: Spanish police said Monday they had arrested 182 people who took part in a “national” cockfighting competition, an ancient sport that continues in some regions despite being banned. Officers seized around 300,000 euros ($344,000) during Saturday’s raid in the southern town of Sangonera La Verde, police said in a statement. In 2011, police arrested around 100 people at a cockfight held in the same spot. Cockfighting sets two roosters — trained to be aggressive and often pumped with steroids — against each other in a ring, often fighting to the death.