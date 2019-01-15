close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
AFP
January 15, 2019

Italian ex-militant extradited, jailed

World

ROME: Former communist militant Cesare Battisti, wanted in Italy for four murders in the 1970s, arrived in Rome on Monday after an international police squad tracked him down and arrested him in Bolivia. Jailed in 1979 for belonging to an armed revolutionary group outlawed in Italy, Battisti escaped from prison two years later, and has spent nearly four decades on the run. An Italian-flagged Falcon 900 plane carrying Battisti landed at Rome’s Ciampino airport on Monday morning. Battisti, who was not wearing handcuffs, smiled grimly as he was escorted off the plane by a dozen policemen. He was expected to be taken to Rome’s Rebibbia jail, where according to media reports he will begin life behind bars with six months solitary confinement.

