Tue Jan 15, 2019
January 15, 2019

Brazil minister blasts supermodel, invites her to be environment envoy

BRASILIA: Brazil’s agriculture minister on Monday criticized supermodel Gisele Bundchen for saying Brazil is a deforester and said she will invite the supermodel to be an ambassador for the country’s efforts to supply the world with food while preserving nature. Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said on Twitter that Bundchen would receive the invitation soon, after striking out at her in a radio interview. “Sorry, Gisele Bundchen, you should be our ambassador, to say that your country preserves, that your country is on the global vanguard of preservation, and don’t come here saying bad things about Brazil without knowledge of the facts,” Dias told Sao Paulo’s Jovem Pan radio station earlier on Monday. Press representatives for Bundchen did not immediately respond to request for comment.

