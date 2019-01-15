Trump a Russian agent? ‘Never,’ he says

WASHINGTON: Standing outside the snow-covered White House on Monday, Donald Trump made an astonishing declaration for a US president: no, he has never been an agent of Russia.

“I never worked for Russia,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn. “It’s a disgrace that you even ask that question. It’s all a big fat hoax.”Trump’s angry comments sought to bat down a mounting controversy over his alleged ties to the Kremlin, but the fact that he even had to issue such a denial illustrates how far the unprecedented scandal has already gone.

The statement, delivered in freezing temperatures before taking off in the Marine One helicopter for a trip to New Orleans, followed two bombshell reports. One, in The New York Times, said that the FBI opened an investigation into whether Trump was acting on Russia’s behalf soon after he became president.

Another, in The Washington Post, detailed what it said were the unusual lengths taken by Trump to hide the contents of his conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This, of course, comes on top of the huge investigation led by special prosecutor Robert Mueller, who is looking into Russian efforts to influence the 2016 presidential election — and the possibility it colluded with Trump’s campaign. Trump was given an opportunity to respond to the report of the FBI investigation on Saturday when he gave an interview to his favorite Fox News channel.