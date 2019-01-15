Pompeo on diplomatic tightrope in Saudi talks over Khashoggi murder

RIYADH: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced a tough balancing act Monday as he pressed Saudi Arabia's crown prince over critic Jamal Khashoggi's murder while seeking to shore up strategic ties with Riyadh.

The top US diplomat, on an extensive Middle East tour, held talks with King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Pompeo walked a diplomatic tightrope on his second politically sensitive visit to Saudi Arabia since the grisly killing, amid pressure from American lawmakers for a tough response. The king and crown prince "both acknowledge that this accountability needs to take place", Pompeo said in Riyadh following talks with the two men. "They reiterated their commitment," he added. Khashoggi, a Washington Post contributor, was murdered on October 2 in what Saudi Arabia called a "rogue" operation, tipping the kingdom into one of its worst diplomatic crises and subsequently straining ties between Riyadh and Washington. Pompeo was pushing for Saudi Arabia to "ascertain facts, assess information, and hold those responsible accountable" for the murder, the State Department said Sunday.

Pompeo to cut short Middle East tour to attend funeral: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will cut short his Middle East tour and head home early to attend a family funeral, an official said on Monday. "Secretary Pompeo will return to the United States after his meetings in Muscat, Oman," State Department deputy spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement. "This curtailment of travel is required so that the Pompeo family may attend a family funeral."