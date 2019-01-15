close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
January 15, 2019

Iran to launch two satellites

World

AFP
January 15, 2019

TEHRAN: Iran’s president said Monday the Islamic republic plans to launch two domestically made satellites into orbit in the "coming days" to gather information on the country’s environment, state TV reported. "In the coming days we will launch two satellites into space," President Hassan Rouhani said during a trip to the northeastern Golestan province. "Both the Payam satellite and its carrier rocket are made in our own country and by the youth of this nation," he added. Payam would orbit the earth at about 600 kilometres (370 miles) above its surface, according to state TV.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World