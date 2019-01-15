Iran to launch two satellites

TEHRAN: Iran’s president said Monday the Islamic republic plans to launch two domestically made satellites into orbit in the "coming days" to gather information on the country’s environment, state TV reported. "In the coming days we will launch two satellites into space," President Hassan Rouhani said during a trip to the northeastern Golestan province. "Both the Payam satellite and its carrier rocket are made in our own country and by the youth of this nation," he added. Payam would orbit the earth at about 600 kilometres (370 miles) above its surface, according to state TV.