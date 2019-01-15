close
Tue Jan 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

PCB’s security director Azam resigns

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 15, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director Security and Anti Corruption Col (retd) Muhammad Azam has stepped down from his position a month before the start of the fourth edition of the PSL. His resignation came at a time when security officials for each franchise team of the PSL were to be appointed.

