PCB’s security director Azam resigns

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director Security and Anti Corruption Col (retd) Muhammad Azam has stepped down from his position a month before the start of the fourth edition of the PSL. His resignation came at a time when security officials for each franchise team of the PSL were to be appointed.
