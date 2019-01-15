Tensions rise as Nadal backs ATP boss

MELBOURNE: Rafael Nadal Monday threw his support behind ATP Tour chief Chris Kermode as he fights to save his job, and hit out at not being consulted by the players’ council over such an important issue.Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported at the weekend that a move was under way to topple the Briton among a section of players unhappy at the way the game is being run.

The ATP players council, headed by Novak Djokovic, met in Melbourne on Saturday and reportedly voted 5-4 against Kermode continuing in his role when his contract expires later this year. Asked for clarity in a press conference Sunday, Djokovic attempted to defuse the situation, saying: “I don’t know where you got that information, a 5-4. “That information is completely confidential, so I can’t speak about anything that we spoke about in that room.” Nadal said Djokovic had not been in touch to sound him out about Kermode. “I am not in the council any more, and at the same time, nobody from the council side came to me and asked me my opinion,” he said after cruising into the Australian Open second round. Roger Federer agreed on Monday that somebody should have touched base with Nadal.