Tue Jan 15, 2019
AFP
January 15, 2019

Syria blames Stange for Asian Cup woes

Sports

AFP
January 15, 2019

AL-AIN, United Arab Emirates: Syria’s Ahmad Al-Saleh blamed axed coach Bernd Stange “100 percent” on Monday for their problems at the Asian Cup as the war-torn nation plot a great escape against holders Australia. Al-Saleh pointed the finger squarely at the German, who was unceremoniously sacked after a draw and a loss in Group B left the Syrians in the position of win or bust on Tuesday. “I would blame the previous coach 100 percent. He didn’t have the right plans for us, and you can see the result,” the bearded centre back told reporters in Al Ain. “As soon as Fajr (interim coach Fajr Ibrahim) arrived at the pitch, we knew his tactics and his plans. We all like him and we all wanted him as head coach.” The much-travelled Stange, 70, was dumped after Syria’s derby defeat to neighbours Jordan and replaced by ex-Syria international Ibrahim on an interim basis. “I know the players and they have known me for a long time,” said Ibrahim. “We know each other very well. It was no more than shaking hands and starting the training session.”

